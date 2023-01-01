Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve carne asada

Carne Asada Burrito image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lakeland

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$23.45
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
K - Carne Asada$14.00
L - Carne Asada$16.00
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lakeland
Good Thyme image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Thyme

1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichurri Carne Asada Rice Bowl$15.00
More about Good Thyme

