Bruschetta in
Lakeland
/
Lakeland
/
Bruschetta
Lakeland restaurants that serve bruschetta
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland
Avg 4.6
(1717 reviews)
Feta Bruschetta w/Crostini
$7.00
Traditional tomato bruschetta with a Greek twist
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
Palace Pizza
114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland
No reviews yet
Full Order Bruschetta
$9.95
More about Palace Pizza
