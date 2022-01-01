Fajitas in Lakeland

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$22.00
Steak Fajitas$23.00
Fajita Sampler$26.50
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (3056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

