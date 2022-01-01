Fajitas in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|Chicken Fajitas
|$22.00
|Steak Fajitas
|$23.00
|Fajita Sampler
|$26.50
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)