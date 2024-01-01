Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Lakeland
/
Lakeland
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Lakeland restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Born and Bread
1113 Florida Ave S, Lakeland
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll with Brown Butter Glaze
$4.75
B+B's signature cinnamon roll dressed to impress in a brown butter glaze.
More about Born and Bread
Mary's Bagel Cafe
1242 NORTH FL AVE, Lakeland
No reviews yet
CINNAMON ROLLS
$3.99
More about Mary's Bagel Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland
Pepper Steaks
Cheeseburgers
Tacos
Fajitas
Garden Salad
Burritos
Patty Melts
Mac And Cheese
More near Lakeland to explore
Wesley Chapel
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Brandon
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Riverview
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Winter Haven
Avg 3.7
(14 restaurants)
Plant City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Lake Wales
No reviews yet
Haines City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Sebring
No reviews yet
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.7
(40 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 3.9
(42 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(175 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(389 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(375 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(93 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston