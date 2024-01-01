Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Born and Bread

1113 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll with Brown Butter Glaze$4.75
B+B's signature cinnamon roll dressed to impress in a brown butter glaze.
More about Born and Bread
Consumer pic

 

Mary's Bagel Cafe

1242 NORTH FL AVE, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON ROLLS$3.99
More about Mary's Bagel Cafe

