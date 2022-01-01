Chicken salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Glory Days Sports Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Glory Days Sports Grill
4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood
|Chicken Salad
|$14.95
More about Heritage Family Pantry
Heritage Family Pantry
2601 Carson Street, Lakewood
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Crisp greens with 6oz. chicken strips that are tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, topped with avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with bread.