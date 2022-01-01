Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Glory Days Sports Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Sports Grill

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$14.95
More about Glory Days Sports Grill
Heritage Family Pantry image

 

Heritage Family Pantry

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Crisp greens with 6oz. chicken strips that are tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, topped with avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with bread.
More about Heritage Family Pantry

