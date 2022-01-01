Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef sandwiches in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches

Glatt Gourmet image

 

Glatt Gourmet

1094 River Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef Sandwich$18.99
More about Glatt Gourmet
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE image

 

THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Corned Beef Sandwich$18.99
Homemade Corned Beef, Stuffed in a baguette, served with slaw, Pickle & deli mustard
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

