Crispy beef in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve crispy beef

SUSHI

D-lux Bistro

1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Orange Beef
Tender Oyster in Authentic Sweet & Spicy Sauce, Oranges, Birds Eye Chilis & Served with Rice
9x13 Crispy Orange Beef$95.00
Crispy Sesame Beef$24.00
Delicious Tender Oyster in Authentic Sesame Sauce served with Rice
More about D-lux Bistro
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Authentic Kosher Chinese

105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gf Crispy Beef$17.99
Crispy Beef$19.99
More about Authentic Kosher Chinese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
REGULAR CRISPY BEEF AND WHITE RICE$18.00
CRISPY BEEF COMBO$20.00
THIS COMBO COMES WITH OUR NEW CRISPY BEEF, NEW BEEF WONTONS, WHITE RICE, AND CAN OF SODA.
More about Mike's Chicken Crunchers

