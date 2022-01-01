Chicken fried steaks in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about D-lux Bistro
SUSHI
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Cobb Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Beef Fry, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Ranch Dressing, Hard Boiled Egg
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
|Caesar Salad ADD Chicken / Steak
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
|Bistro Salad (Add Chicken or Steak)
|$14.00
Seasonal Greens, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette, Apple Slices, Pickled Red Onions, Candied Nuts
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
More about Mike's Chicken Crunchers
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Mike's Chicken Crunchers
700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood
|GRILLED CHICKEN & STEAK CEASER SALAD
|REGULAR GRILLED CHICKEN & STEAK CAESAR SALAD
|$25.00
fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, grilled chicken, sliced boneless rib steak with homemade caesar dressing
NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise