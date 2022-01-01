Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Hummus
Lakewood restaurants that serve hummus
Eat A Pita
116 Clifton AVE, Lakewood
Avg 4.3
(16 reviews)
Hummus Plate w/Pita
$6.99
1\\2lb Hummus
$3.50
More about Eat A Pita
Nastalgia
1200 River Ave. STE 8, Lakewood
No reviews yet
Hummus
$5.00
More about Nastalgia
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood
Chicken Teriyaki
Pretzels
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Noodles
Hot And Sour Soup
Greek Salad
Cake
Salmon Burgers
More near Lakewood to explore
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1836 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(453 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(585 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(297 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston