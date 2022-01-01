Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve sliders

Junior Slider image

SUSHI

D-lux Bistro

1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Junior Slider$5.00
3oz Junior Beef Burger on a Bun with Tomato and House Made Pickled Cucumber
More about D-lux Bistro
Village Pizza South image

PIZZA

Village Pizza South

681 River Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmesan Sliders$8.00
More about Village Pizza South
Item pic

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ultimate breakfast sliders$17.50
sour dough sliders, guacamole, scramble eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese
More about The Upper Crust
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
PULLED BEEF SLIDER (Pretzel Bun)$18.00
Try our new delicious Pulled Beef Slider sandwich on a Xl Pretzel Bun, loaded with our homemade Pulled Beef Meat and Pickles, drizzled with beer Sauce.
More about Mike's Chicken Crunchers

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Garlic Knots

Baked Ziti

Buffalo Wings

Wonton Egg Drop Soup

Pepper Steaks

Crispy Chicken

Tuna Steaks

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston