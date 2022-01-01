Sliders in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve sliders
SUSHI
D-lux Bistro
1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Junior Slider
|$5.00
3oz Junior Beef Burger on a Bun with Tomato and House Made Pickled Cucumber
PIZZA
Village Pizza South
681 River Ave, Lakewood
|Eggplant Parmesan Sliders
|$8.00
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD
|ultimate breakfast sliders
|$17.50
sour dough sliders, guacamole, scramble eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Mike's Chicken Crunchers
700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood
|PULLED BEEF SLIDER (Pretzel Bun)
|$18.00
Try our new delicious Pulled Beef Slider sandwich on a Xl Pretzel Bun, loaded with our homemade Pulled Beef Meat and Pickles, drizzled with beer Sauce.