Veggie salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve veggie salad

Main pic

 

Pita Hut

681 RIVER AVENUE, LAKEWOOD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Salad$12.00
More about Pita Hut
Banner pic

 

THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

315 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Salad 320oz$75.00
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

