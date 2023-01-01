Quesadillas in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory
Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory
1217 S. Broad St., Lancaster
|BBQ Quesadilla
|$12.99
Choice of meat, fire roasted corn/black bean salsa, onion & cheese blend. Includes choice of pork, chicken or rib meat. Add $2 for Brisket or Brisket Burnt Ends
More about Roosters - Lancaster
Roosters - Lancaster
1009 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.