Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve quesadillas

Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory image

 

Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory

1217 S. Broad St., Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Quesadilla$12.99
Choice of meat, fire roasted corn/black bean salsa, onion & cheese blend. Includes choice of pork, chicken or rib meat. Add $2 for Brisket or Brisket Burnt Ends
More about Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory
Item pic

 

Roosters - Lancaster

1009 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters - Lancaster

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston