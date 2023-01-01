Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve noodle soup

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster image

 

Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Of Soup- Fried Roasted Chicken Noodle$6.75
Cup Of Soup - Fried Roasted Chicken Noodle$5.00
Soup of the day
More about Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company
Consumer pic

 

Sa La Thai

337-339 N Queen St, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glass Noodle Soup$6.95
Cellophane noodles, ground chicken, napa, carrot and broccoli in a clear broth
Pho Noodle Soup$14.95
Thin rice noodles with bean sprout, onion and sweet Thai basil in Vietnamese style broth
Lemon Grass Noodle Soup$14.95
Oriental style noodles with bell pepper, onion, bean sprout, carrot, broccoli, napa, ground peanut and sweet Thai basil in traditional Thai lemongrass broth
More about Sa La Thai

