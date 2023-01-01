Noodle soup in Lancaster
Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
|Bowl Of Soup- Fried Roasted Chicken Noodle
|$6.75
|Cup Of Soup - Fried Roasted Chicken Noodle
|$5.00
Soup of the day
Sa La Thai
337-339 N Queen St, Lancaster
|Glass Noodle Soup
|$6.95
Cellophane noodles, ground chicken, napa, carrot and broccoli in a clear broth
|Pho Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Thin rice noodles with bean sprout, onion and sweet Thai basil in Vietnamese style broth
|Lemon Grass Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Oriental style noodles with bell pepper, onion, bean sprout, carrot, broccoli, napa, ground peanut and sweet Thai basil in traditional Thai lemongrass broth