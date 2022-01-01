Greek salad in Langhorne
Langhorne restaurants that serve greek salad
Moish and Itzy's Restaurant
21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center, Langhorne
|(9S) Greek Salad
|$0.00
Tossed salad topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, hard boiled egg, and feta cheese served with Greek dressing.
Mamma Mia Trattoria - 584 Middletown Blvd
584 Middletown Blvd, Langhorne
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
A Delightful Mix of Baby Romaine Leaf Lettuce
and Radicchio, Topped with Feta Cheese, Shredded Carrots,
Red Cabbage, Tomato, Olives, Roasted Peppers and Eggs
with Croutons.