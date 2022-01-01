Greek salad in Langhorne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Moish and Itzy's Restaurant

21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center, Langhorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(9S) Greek Salad$0.00
Tossed salad topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, hard boiled egg, and feta cheese served with Greek dressing.
More about Moish and Itzy's Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Mamma Mia Trattoria - 584 Middletown Blvd

584 Middletown Blvd, Langhorne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.99
A Delightful Mix of Baby Romaine Leaf Lettuce
and Radicchio, Topped with Feta Cheese, Shredded Carrots,
Red Cabbage, Tomato, Olives, Roasted Peppers and Eggs
with Croutons.
More about Mamma Mia Trattoria - 584 Middletown Blvd

