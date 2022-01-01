Lansdale American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Lansdale

Round Guys Brewery image

 

Round Guys Brewery

324 West Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wings$16.00
Crispy pound o'wings deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Oh yeah, and with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.
Christmas in Hollis Crowler$11.00
7.6% Cinnamon Brown Ale. Notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and dried figs.
BYO Burger$12.50
The Round Guys Classic Burger. Choice of 6 oz. beef patty or plant based Beyond Burger.
More about Round Guys Brewery
Stove and Tap - Lansdale image

 

Stove and Tap - Lansdale

329 W Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$13.00
house marinara
Smoked Chicken Cobb$16.00
charred corn, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
Brisket Mac & Cheese$14.00
cheddar and parmesan mornay, burnt ends, panko herb crust
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Lansdale Tavern image

GRILL

Lansdale Tavern

839 W Main St, Lansdale

Avg 3.8 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Burger$12.00
Our signature house burger with American Cheese and Spicy Pickle Chips topped with a Spicy Pickle Aioli. Sits in a buttery brioche bun.
Kids Tenders and Fries$7.00
Homemade tenders with choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce. *For children 12 and under
Fried Pickles$9.00
Served with Cajun horseradish dipping sauce
More about Lansdale Tavern

