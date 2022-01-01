Lansdale American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lansdale
More about Round Guys Brewery
Round Guys Brewery
324 West Main Street, Lansdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Crispy pound o'wings deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Oh yeah, and with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.
|Christmas in Hollis Crowler
|$11.00
7.6% Cinnamon Brown Ale. Notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and dried figs.
|BYO Burger
|$12.50
The Round Guys Classic Burger. Choice of 6 oz. beef patty or plant based Beyond Burger.
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Stove and Tap - Lansdale
329 W Main Street, Lansdale
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$13.00
house marinara
|Smoked Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
charred corn, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
cheddar and parmesan mornay, burnt ends, panko herb crust
More about Lansdale Tavern
GRILL
Lansdale Tavern
839 W Main St, Lansdale
|Popular items
|Pickle Burger
|$12.00
Our signature house burger with American Cheese and Spicy Pickle Chips topped with a Spicy Pickle Aioli. Sits in a buttery brioche bun.
|Kids Tenders and Fries
|$7.00
Homemade tenders with choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce. *For children 12 and under
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Served with Cajun horseradish dipping sauce