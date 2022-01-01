Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lansdale

Lansdale restaurants
Lansdale restaurants that serve cake

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wister's Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake Blondies with Cheesecake Swirl$6.00
What else do I need to say?
Caramel Butter Pecan Cake$6.00
Ms. Katie did a bad, bad thing... Two layers of vanilla cake with pecans baked in, separated by a layer of caramel and frosted with caramel buttercream with pecans. It's kinda sweet, so you may want to share. Or not...
More about Wister's Barbecue
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.25
Moist chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with white chocolate shavings.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

