Cake in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve cake
More about Wister's Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Carrot Cake Blondies with Cheesecake Swirl
|$6.00
What else do I need to say?
|Caramel Butter Pecan Cake
|$6.00
Ms. Katie did a bad, bad thing... Two layers of vanilla cake with pecans baked in, separated by a layer of caramel and frosted with caramel buttercream with pecans. It's kinda sweet, so you may want to share. Or not...