Shrimp salad in Lansdale

Lansdale restaurants
Lansdale restaurants that serve shrimp salad

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wister's Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Salad Salad$13.00
Our house salad topped with a scoop of our shrimp salad flavored with Old Bay and lemon.
More about Wister's Barbecue
Stove and Tap - Lansdale

329 W Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$18.00
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Shrimp Salad$15.50
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy coconut sauce. Served over chopped lettuce, cucumbers, salsa fresca, roasted corn salsa, queso fresco. Comes with our house tequila lime vinaigrette dressing.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

