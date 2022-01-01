Shrimp salad in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve shrimp salad
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Shrimp Salad Salad
|$13.00
Our house salad topped with a scoop of our shrimp salad flavored with Old Bay and lemon.
Stove and Tap - Lansdale
329 W Main Street, Lansdale
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$18.00
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
|Coconut Shrimp Salad
|$15.50
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy coconut sauce. Served over chopped lettuce, cucumbers, salsa fresca, roasted corn salsa, queso fresco. Comes with our house tequila lime vinaigrette dressing.