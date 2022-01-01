Waffles in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve waffles
More about Wister's Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.50
Cornbread Waffle topped with three House Made Chicken Tenders,
Served with your choice of Honey or Maple Syrup.
|Home Grown Waffle Taco
|$13.50
Cornbread Waffle, Beans, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Wahoo Drizzle.
OK, so it’s not a taco, but it’s really good!
|Cornbread Waffle
|$5.00
We Make our Cornbread using Castle Valley Mill’s Fresh Ground, Local Cornmeal and Bake it in a Waffle Iron. It’s a Belgian Waffle, So it will Serve Several People.
Comes with Honey Butter.