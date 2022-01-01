Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Lansdale

Lansdale restaurants
Toast

Lansdale restaurants that serve waffles

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wister's Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$13.50
Cornbread Waffle topped with three House Made Chicken Tenders,
Served with your choice of Honey or Maple Syrup.
Home Grown Waffle Taco$13.50
Cornbread Waffle, Beans, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Wahoo Drizzle.
OK, so it’s not a taco, but it’s really good!
Cornbread Waffle$5.00
We Make our Cornbread using Castle Valley Mill’s Fresh Ground, Local Cornmeal and Bake it in a Waffle Iron. It’s a Belgian Waffle, So it will Serve Several People.
Comes with Honey Butter.
More about Wister's Barbecue
Stove and Tap - Lansdale

329 W Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Benedict$15.00
maple bacon hollandaise
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale

