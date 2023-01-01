Lansdowne restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lansdowne restaurants
More about Coconut Breeze Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Coconut Breeze Cuisine
708 Church Lane, Yeadon
|Popular items
|Oxtails - Medium
|$30.00
A rich tradition in Jamaica’s culture, our oxtails are browned and slow cooked with butter beans and a combination of herbs and spices to excite your taste buds.
|Chicken Patty
|$3.54
Freshly baked grounded chicken in a crust.
|Stewed Chicken
|$0.00
Incredibly rich in flavor and a Jamaican Classic, our brown stew chicken is browned and simmered in our sweet, tangy and richly flavored gravy.
More about Crisp Chik'N - 27 North Lansdowne Ave
Crisp Chik'N - 27 North Lansdowne Ave
27 North Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne
|Popular items
|Award Winner Crisp Chik'n
|$7.59
Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ pickles and crisp Sauce
|Nashville Hot
|$7.59
Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ pickles, Buttermilk Ranch and Nashville Hot Sauce
|15 Piece Bites
|$12.99
Hand breaded chicken bites
More about Sophusion Fine Dining
Sophusion Fine Dining
24 N Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne