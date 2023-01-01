Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lansdowne restaurants you'll love

Lansdowne restaurants
  • Lansdowne

Must-try Lansdowne restaurants

Coconut Breeze Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Coconut Breeze Cuisine

708 Church Lane, Yeadon

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Oxtails - Medium$30.00
A rich tradition in Jamaica’s culture, our oxtails are browned and slow cooked with butter beans and a combination of herbs and spices to excite your taste buds.
Chicken Patty$3.54
Freshly baked grounded chicken in a crust.
Stewed Chicken$0.00
Incredibly rich in flavor and a Jamaican Classic, our brown stew chicken is browned and simmered in our sweet, tangy and richly flavored gravy.
More about Coconut Breeze Cuisine
Main pic

 

Crisp Chik'N - 27 North Lansdowne Ave

27 North Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Award Winner Crisp Chik'n$7.59
Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ pickles and crisp Sauce
Nashville Hot$7.59
Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ pickles, Buttermilk Ranch and Nashville Hot Sauce
15 Piece Bites$12.99
Hand breaded chicken bites
More about Crisp Chik'N - 27 North Lansdowne Ave
Main pic

 

Sophusion Fine Dining

24 N Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Sophusion Fine Dining

