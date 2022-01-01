Ice cream sandwiches in Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lansing restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen image

 

Avenue/Ruckus Ramen

2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00
Mochi inside a deep fried bao bun
More about Avenue/Ruckus Ramen
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Froatzen Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$5.75
More about VEG-N

