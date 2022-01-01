Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ice cream sandwiches in
Lansing
/
Lansing
/
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Lansing restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
Avenue/Ruckus Ramen
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
No reviews yet
Ice Cream Sandwich
$5.00
Mochi inside a deep fried bao bun
More about Avenue/Ruckus Ramen
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
VEG-N
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing
No reviews yet
Froatzen Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
$5.75
More about VEG-N
Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing
Key Lime Pies
Nachos
Garlic Chicken
Shrimp Rolls
Chili
Waffles
French Fries
Coleslaw
More near Lansing to explore
East Lansing
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Okemos
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1535 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston