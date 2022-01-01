Pepperoni pizza in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
More about Slice by Saddleback
Slice by Saddleback
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|Meat Lovers Pizza - Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ham
Starts with our housemade dough, topped with our premium tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ham.
|Meat Lovers Pizza - Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham
Starts with our housemade dough, topped with our premium tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, smoked Texas style sausage, and ham.
|Pepperoni Pizza
By far our most popular pizza! Every great pizzeria needs a great pepperoni pizza - Slice takes this seriously. We use our housemade dough, top it with marinara, whole milk mozzarella, and cup and char pepperoni.
We utilize a "Cup & Char" pepperoni, you'll notice the pepperoni all "Cup" up, this is because we don't cut corners and use the old-world pepperoni everyone has come to know and love.