Pepperoni pizza in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Item pic

 

Slice by Saddleback

644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Lovers Pizza - Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ham
Starts with our housemade dough, topped with our premium tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ham.
Meat Lovers Pizza - Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham
Starts with our housemade dough, topped with our premium tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, smoked Texas style sausage, and ham.
Pepperoni Pizza
By far our most popular pizza! Every great pizzeria needs a great pepperoni pizza - Slice takes this seriously. We use our housemade dough, top it with marinara, whole milk mozzarella, and cup and char pepperoni.
We utilize a "Cup & Char" pepperoni, you'll notice the pepperoni all "Cup" up, this is because we don't cut corners and use the old-world pepperoni everyone has come to know and love.
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub image

 

Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub

2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni PIZZA$10.95
House Sauce, Mild Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
