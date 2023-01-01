Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Eastside

Go
Eastside restaurants
Toast

Eastside restaurants that serve cake

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Chocolate chips CACAO
Sugar, Flour, Eggs
Milk, Extract vanilla flavor
Baking soda
The cake is mixed with:
Condensed milk
Heavy cream
Coconut milk
Cream of cacao liqueur
Strawberries
Powdered sugar
Chocolate shavings
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
EGGS
Flourless Chocolate Cake *$9.00
FLOURLESS C. CAKE
Eggs
Butter
Sugar
Semi-sweet chocolate
Served warm with chocolate fudge sauce,
Raspberry sauce
Vanilla gelato
Powdered sugar, mint
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
EGGS
Pumpkin Apple Cake$10.00
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas - 1040 E Flamingo Rd Suite B

1040 E Flamingo Rd Suite B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$6.95
Funnel cake sticks topped with powdered sugar and your choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel syrup
More about Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas - 1040 E Flamingo Rd Suite B

Browse other tasty dishes in Eastside

Sliders

Flan

Map

More near Eastside to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston