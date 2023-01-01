Cake in Eastside
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate chips CACAO
Sugar, Flour, Eggs
Milk, Extract vanilla flavor
Baking soda
The cake is mixed with:
Condensed milk
Heavy cream
Coconut milk
Cream of cacao liqueur
Strawberries
Powdered sugar
Chocolate shavings
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
EGGS
|Flourless Chocolate Cake *
|$9.00
FLOURLESS C. CAKE
Eggs
Butter
Sugar
Semi-sweet chocolate
Served warm with chocolate fudge sauce,
Raspberry sauce
Vanilla gelato
Powdered sugar, mint
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
EGGS
|Pumpkin Apple Cake
|$10.00