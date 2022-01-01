Chicken pizza in Lawrence
Fields & Ivy Brewery
706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence
|16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.00
roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone
Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST
721 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!
|18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!