Chicken pizza in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PIZZA

Fields & Ivy Brewery

706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.1 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.00
roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone
Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST

721 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Pizza$10.99
Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!
