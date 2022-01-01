Chili in Lawrence
Lawrence restaurants that serve chili
More about Lawrence Beer Company
Lawrence Beer Company
826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence
|Stout Chili Cup
|$4.00
A ground beef and black bean chili made with our stout beers. Served in a bowl, or cup, with sharp cheddar, onions, and saltine crackers on the side.
|Stout Chili Bowl
|$8.00
A ground beef and black bean chili made with our stout beers. Served in a bowl, or cup, with sharp cheddar, onions, and saltine crackers on the side.
More about Lawrence Beer Company
Lawrence Beer Company
4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence
|Stout Chili
white cheddar, onions, saltines.