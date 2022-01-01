Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lawrence

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve chili

Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company

826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence

Avg 3.5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stout Chili Cup$4.00
A ground beef and black bean chili made with our stout beers. Served in a bowl, or cup, with sharp cheddar, onions, and saltine crackers on the side.
Stout Chili Bowl$8.00
A ground beef and black bean chili made with our stout beers. Served in a bowl, or cup, with sharp cheddar, onions, and saltine crackers on the side.
More about Lawrence Beer Company
Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stout Chili
white cheddar, onions, saltines.
More about Lawrence Beer Company
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Taco image

 

Ta Co.

801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Taco$4.50
Cauliflower florets tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with coleslaw and black sesame seeds
More about Ta Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence

Almond Cake

Burritos

Cake

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Nachos

Barbacoas

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston