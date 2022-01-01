League City American restaurants you'll love

Legends Sports Grill image

GRILL

Legends Sports Grill

6011 W Main Street B106, League City

Avg 4.4 (480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Burger$12.99
Fresh ground beef patty with cheddar/ pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings, and jalapeno
Fried Pickles$7.99
Hand breaded pickle chips served with ranch dressing
Cheeseburger$9.99
Fresh ground beef patty with your choice of cheese, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle chips, and onion served with your choice of side
Red Oak Cafe image

 

Red Oak Cafe

6011 W. Main, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stack of Pancakes$7.95
Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.
Build Your Own 3 Egg Scramble$10.95
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
Belgian Waffles
One sweet cream waffle, whipped butter and syrup.
Add whipped cream, strawberries, almonds, and strawberry butter for an additional $2.50.
Add whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries for an additional $3.00
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston image

 

Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston

2502 Gulf Freeway South, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
