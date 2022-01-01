League City American restaurants you'll love
More about Legends Sports Grill
GRILL
Legends Sports Grill
6011 W Main Street B106, League City
|Popular items
|Country Burger
|$12.99
Fresh ground beef patty with cheddar/ pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings, and jalapeno
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Hand breaded pickle chips served with ranch dressing
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Fresh ground beef patty with your choice of cheese, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle chips, and onion served with your choice of side
More about Red Oak Cafe
Red Oak Cafe
6011 W. Main, League City
|Popular items
|Stack of Pancakes
|$7.95
Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.
|Build Your Own 3 Egg Scramble
|$10.95
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
|Belgian Waffles
One sweet cream waffle, whipped butter and syrup.
Add whipped cream, strawberries, almonds, and strawberry butter for an additional $2.50.
Add whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries for an additional $3.00