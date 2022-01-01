Tacos in League City
League City restaurants that serve tacos
More about Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina
Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina
402 W main st, league city
|Three Fajita Tacos
|$9.99
|Tacos al Carbon
|$13.99
(2) Beef or Chicken Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Frijoles Borracho
|One Taco
|$2.79
More about Red Oak Cafe
Red Oak Cafe
6011 W. Main, League City
|Breakfast Tacos
|$10.95
Two flour tortillas filled with:
egg, bacon & cheese
egg, pork sausage & cheese or
egg, turkey sausage & cheese.
Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits and a small side of our homemade salsa.
|One Breakfast Taco
|$5.00