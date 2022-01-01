Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in League City

League City restaurants
League City restaurants that serve tacos

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina image

 

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina

402 W main st, league city

Avg 4.4 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Three Fajita Tacos$9.99
Tacos al Carbon$13.99
(2) Beef or Chicken Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Frijoles Borracho
One Taco$2.79
More about Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina
Red Oak Cafe image

 

Red Oak Cafe

6011 W. Main, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$10.95
Two flour tortillas filled with:
egg, bacon & cheese
egg, pork sausage & cheese or
egg, turkey sausage & cheese.
Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits and a small side of our homemade salsa.
One Breakfast Taco$5.00
More about Red Oak Cafe

