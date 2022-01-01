Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak frites in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Steak Frites
Leesburg restaurants that serve steak frites
FRENCH FRIES
Vino Bistro
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100, Leesburg
Avg 4.6
(407 reviews)
Steak Frites
$25.00
More about Vino Bistro
The Conche
1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Steak and Frites
$24.00
Steak Frites, Flat Iron Steak, Herb Butter, Parmesan Fries
More about The Conche
Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg
Hummus
Wontons
French Fries
Dumplings
Cheeseburgers
Risotto
Caesar Salad
Chili
More near Leesburg to explore
Ashburn
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Middleburg
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Purcellville
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston