Steak frites in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve steak frites

Vino Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Vino Bistro

1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100, Leesburg

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$25.00
More about Vino Bistro
The Conche image

 

The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak and Frites$24.00
Steak Frites, Flat Iron Steak, Herb Butter, Parmesan Fries
More about The Conche

