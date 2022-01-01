Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Leesburg

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Leesburg restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg

565 Compass Point Plaza SE #100, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH TACOS$13.85
BEER BATTERED COD, PERUVIAN VERDE SAUCE,
SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg
Crispy Shrimp Taco image

 

Bandit Taco Leesburg

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
Chorizo Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Taco Tuesday$2.50
Only available on Tuesday...
More about Bandit Taco Leesburg
Consumer pic

 

Puccio's New York Deli

221 Loudoun St SE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.25
Homemade Chili, Cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, onions on a bed of lettuce and tortilla chips topped with sour cream.
More about Puccio's New York Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg

Waffles

Cake

Hummus

Cheese Pizza

Tuna Rolls

Cobb Salad

Scallops

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston