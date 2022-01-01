Tacos in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve tacos
Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg
565 Compass Point Plaza SE #100, Leesburg
|FISH TACOS
|$13.85
BEER BATTERED COD, PERUVIAN VERDE SAUCE,
SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO
Bandit Taco Leesburg
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
|Taco Tuesday
|$2.50
Only available on Tuesday...