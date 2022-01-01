Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Lehi
/
Lehi
/
Edamame
Lehi restaurants that serve edamame
Sobo Sushi
3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi
Edamame
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1616 W Traverse Parkway, Lehi
GF Organic Edamame
$4.99
Choice of regular or habanero salt
Edamame
$4.99
Choice of regular or habanero salt
Uli Edamame
$5.99
