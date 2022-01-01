Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Lehi

Go
Lehi restaurants
Toast

Lehi restaurants that serve miso soup

Sobo Sushi image

 

Sobo Sushi

3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.95
Savory broth made with red and white misos
More about Sobo Sushi
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

 

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1616 W Traverse Parkway, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$2.99
GF Miso Soup$2.99
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lehi

Edamame

Burritos

Curry

Cucumber Salad

Nachos

Shrimp Tempura

Gyoza

Nigiri

Map

More near Lehi to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston