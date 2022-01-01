Cheeseburgers in Lewes

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Bethany Blues Lewes

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
1/4lb black angus patty, cheddar cheese (cooked though), served with applesauce
The General Store

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Standard Cheeseburger Sub$11.50
Two 1/4 lbs burgers seasoned to perfection, cut in half, and topped with raw onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Topped with melted yellow American cheese.
..The Standard Cheeseburger$4.90
On a lightly toasted brioche roll, one 1/4 fresh beef patty seasoned to perfection, laying on raw onions and pickles, topped with ketchup and mustard.
..Double Deluxe Cheeseburger$7.35
On a lightly toasted brioche roll, two 1/4 fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, on a bed of lettuce, raw onions and pickles. Topped with tomato, ketchup and mustard.
FRENCH FRIES

Eggcellent

109 West Market Street, Lewes

Avg 4.6 (110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$13.00
