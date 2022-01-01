Cheeseburgers in Lewes
Lewes restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Bethany Blues Lewes
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Bethany Blues Lewes
18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.00
1/4lb black angus patty, cheddar cheese (cooked though), served with applesauce
More about The General Store
The General Store
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes
|**Standard Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.50
Two 1/4 lbs burgers seasoned to perfection, cut in half, and topped with raw onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Topped with melted yellow American cheese.
|..The Standard Cheeseburger
|$4.90
On a lightly toasted brioche roll, one 1/4 fresh beef patty seasoned to perfection, laying on raw onions and pickles, topped with ketchup and mustard.
|..Double Deluxe Cheeseburger
|$7.35
On a lightly toasted brioche roll, two 1/4 fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, on a bed of lettuce, raw onions and pickles. Topped with tomato, ketchup and mustard.