Pudding in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve pudding
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prairie House Restaurant
119 E Main St, Lewisville
|Banana Pudding
|$6.99
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village - 4061 Barton Creek #110
4061 Barton Creek #110, Highland Village
|Deep Fried Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
|Homemade Bread Pudding
|$6.50
Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.