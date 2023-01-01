Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Smashing Tomato Fayette Mall

3801 Mall Rd.#195, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Pie Pizza$8.95
More about Smashing Tomato Fayette Mall
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs - Palomar

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 PUMPKIN PIE CAKES$6.99
More about Wild Eggs - Palomar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Chicken Noodles

White Pizza

Sorbet

Spinach Salad

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Philly Cheesesteaks

Panna Cotta

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston