Rice bowls in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve rice bowls
Luna
200 W Main St, Lexington
|K-Town Rice Bowl
|$15.00
your choice of flank steak or crispy tofu with chogochujang sauce, pickled cucumber, lettuce, kimchee, radish, ginger scallion sauce, sesame, scallion and cilantro
Nourished Folks
101 West Loudon Ave, Lexington
|Comfy Rice Bowl
|$12.00
roasty onion, zucchini, celery, carrots and herbs all spiced up perfectly in white rice with a perfectly fried egg on top
|Vegetable Fried Rice Bowl
|$10.00
vegan, gluten free
roasty onion, zucchini, celery, carrots and herbs all spiced up perfectly in white rice