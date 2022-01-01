Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve rice bowls

Luna image

 

Luna

200 W Main St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
K-Town Rice Bowl$15.00
your choice of flank steak or crispy tofu with chogochujang sauce, pickled cucumber, lettuce, kimchee, radish, ginger scallion sauce, sesame, scallion and cilantro
More about Luna
Nourished Folks image

 

Nourished Folks

101 West Loudon Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Comfy Rice Bowl$12.00
roasty onion, zucchini, celery, carrots and herbs all spiced up perfectly in white rice with a perfectly fried egg on top
Vegetable Fried Rice Bowl$10.00
vegan, gluten free
roasty onion, zucchini, celery, carrots and herbs all spiced up perfectly in white rice
More about Nourished Folks

