Shrimp basket in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET$14.99
Half-dozen large shrimp fried in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal with Weisenberger hushpuppies, French fries, creamy slaw and Lisa’s remoulade
More about Windy Corner
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Richmond Rd

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Richmond Rd
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Lexington

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Lexington

