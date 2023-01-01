Shrimp basket in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Windy Corner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|FRIED SHRIMP BASKET
|$14.99
Half-dozen large shrimp fried in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal with Weisenberger hushpuppies, French fries, creamy slaw and Lisa’s remoulade
More about Roosters - Richmond Rd
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Richmond Rd
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Lexington
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Lexington
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.