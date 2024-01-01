Chicken katsu in Lihue
Lihue restaurants that serve chicken katsu
More about Kauai Beer Company
Kauai Beer Company
4265 Rice Street, Lihue
|Chicken Katsu
|$17.00
Breaded chicken breast, rice, and house-made potato salad
More about Mark's Place
Mark's Place
1610 Haleukana St, Lihue
|Chicken Katsu
|$16.29
Deep fried Panko breaded chicken thighs over a bed of chow mein noodles, with our house made Katsu Sauce (on the side). Served with steamed white rice (brown rice optional) and a scoop of potato macaroni salad (tossed greens with our house made papaya seed dressing optional)
|Mini Chicken Katsu
|$13.49