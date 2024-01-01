Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Lihue

Lihue restaurants
Lihue restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Kauai Beer Company

4265 Rice Street, Lihue

Avg 4.5 (626 reviews)
Chicken Katsu$17.00
Breaded chicken breast, rice, and house-made potato salad
Mark's Place

1610 Haleukana St, Lihue

No reviews yet
Chicken Katsu$16.29
Deep fried Panko breaded chicken thighs over a bed of chow mein noodles, with our house made Katsu Sauce (on the side). Served with steamed white rice (brown rice optional) and a scoop of potato macaroni salad (tossed greens with our house made papaya seed dressing optional)
Mini Chicken Katsu$13.49
