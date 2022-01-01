Carne asada in Lilburn
Frida's Taqueria
5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn
|Carne Asada Especial
|$13.95
Grilled skirt steak, served with side salad, guacamole, tortillas, rice and beans.
Agavero Cantina - Lilburn
4140 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn
|Carne Asada
|$15.55
Tender skirt steak* on a skillet with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans and rice. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.