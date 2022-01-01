Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Lilburn

Go
Lilburn restaurants
Toast

Lilburn restaurants that serve carne asada

Frida's Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Frida's Taqueria

5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Especial$13.95
Grilled skirt steak, served with side salad, guacamole, tortillas, rice and beans.
More about Frida's Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

4140 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada$15.55
Tender skirt steak* on a skillet with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans and rice. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

Browse other tasty dishes in Lilburn

Enchiladas

Curry

Pies

Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Lilburn to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (568 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston