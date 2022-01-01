Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lilburn

Lilburn restaurants
Lilburn restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Frida's Taqueria

5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA GUERRERO$7.00
Fried corn Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.
Small Kid Quesadilla$0.00
QUESADILLA ALAMBRE$9.95
More about Frida's Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

4140 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla, Beans & Rice$5.55
Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
Quesadilla Alameda$11.95
Our cheese quesadilla, stuffed with vegetables covered with jalapeno nacho cheese, served with guacamole salad and beans or rice.
More about Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

