Quesadillas in Lilburn
Lilburn restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Frida's Taqueria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Frida's Taqueria
5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn
|QUESADILLA GUERRERO
|$7.00
Fried corn Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.
|Small Kid Quesadilla
|$0.00
|QUESADILLA ALAMBRE
|$9.95
More about Agavero Cantina - Lilburn
Agavero Cantina - Lilburn
4140 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn
|Chicken Quesadilla, Beans & Rice
|$5.55
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
|Quesadilla Alameda
|$11.95
Our cheese quesadilla, stuffed with vegetables covered with jalapeno nacho cheese, served with guacamole salad and beans or rice.