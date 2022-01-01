Lincoln restaurants you'll love
More about Fundati Coffee
Fundati Coffee
1525 Old Louisquisset Pike, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Chagaccino Latte
|$6.50
This is the perfect refresher to give you a calm and thoughtful caffeine boost. What is Chaga? A wild foraged mushroom high in antioxidants and adaptogenic. It is known to boost the immune system, relieve stress, and provide a natural energy boost. Our Fundati recipe includes espresso, your choice of milk, and a dash of cinnamon on top!
*naturally sweetened with monk fruit extract*
|Lavender Honey Latte
|$5.75
A house specialty! Made with our fresh steeped lavender syrup and local honey
|The Cajun Bacon
|$8.00
The classic bacon, egg, and cheese with our cajun butter!
More about Lincoln Creamery
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lincoln Creamery
276 Front StLincoln, RI 02865, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Medium Ice Cream Cake
|$39.99
Medium (Feeds 10-15) Ice Cream Cake
Flavors: Vanilla and Chocolate
Filling: Cake Crunch
Frosting: Vanilla
Red White and Blue Sprinkle Side
|Pint Sundae Pack
|$20.00
3 pints of your choice of Ice Cream with a side of Hot Fudge and your choice of Rainbow or Chocolate Sprinkles. Feel free to add your own additional toppings as well!
|Medium Ice Cream Cake - Chocolate Frosting
|$39.99
Medium (Feeds 10-15) Ice Cream Cake
Flavors: Vanilla and Chocolate
Filling: Cake Crunch
Frosting: Chocolate
Red White and Blue Sprinkle Side
More about Seven Hills
Seven Hills
100 Twin River Road, Lincoln