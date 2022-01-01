Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lincoln restaurants you'll love

Go
Lincoln restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lincoln

Lincoln's top cuisines

Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Lincoln restaurants

Fundati Coffee image

 

Fundati Coffee

1525 Old Louisquisset Pike, Lincoln

Avg 4.9 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chagaccino Latte$6.50
This is the perfect refresher to give you a calm and thoughtful caffeine boost. What is Chaga? A wild foraged mushroom high in antioxidants and adaptogenic. It is known to boost the immune system, relieve stress, and provide a natural energy boost. Our Fundati recipe includes espresso, your choice of milk, and a dash of cinnamon on top!
*naturally sweetened with monk fruit extract*
Lavender Honey Latte$5.75
A house specialty! Made with our fresh steeped lavender syrup and local honey
The Cajun Bacon$8.00
The classic bacon, egg, and cheese with our cajun butter!
More about Fundati Coffee
Lincoln Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lincoln Creamery

276 Front StLincoln, RI 02865, Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (704 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Ice Cream Cake$39.99
Medium (Feeds 10-15) Ice Cream Cake
Flavors: Vanilla and Chocolate
Filling: Cake Crunch
Frosting: Vanilla
Red White and Blue Sprinkle Side
Pint Sundae Pack$20.00
3 pints of your choice of Ice Cream with a side of Hot Fudge and your choice of Rainbow or Chocolate Sprinkles. Feel free to add your own additional toppings as well!
Medium Ice Cream Cake - Chocolate Frosting$39.99
Medium (Feeds 10-15) Ice Cream Cake
Flavors: Vanilla and Chocolate
Filling: Cake Crunch
Frosting: Chocolate
Red White and Blue Sprinkle Side
More about Lincoln Creamery
Seven Hills image

 

Seven Hills

100 Twin River Road, Lincoln

No reviews yet
More about Seven Hills
Map

More near Lincoln to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston