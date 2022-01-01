Quesadillas in Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire restaurants that serve quesadillas
Half Day Brewing Company
200 VILLAGE GREEN, LINCOLNSHIRE
|Mango Mahi Quesadilla
|$16.99
Pancake cafe - Lincolnshire - 300 Village Green S Suite 100
300 Village Green S Suite 100, Lincolnshire
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.99
Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.