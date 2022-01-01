Hummus in Litchfield
Litchfield restaurants that serve hummus
More about Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
84 Main st, Torrington
|Mediterranean Hummus Wrap
|$9.95
Spinach, tomato, red onion, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, housemade garlic hummus, vegan creamy balsamic drizzle, spinach wrap. Can be prepared vegan without feta cheese.
|Chips & Housemade Garlic Hummus
|$4.95
|Hummus Quesadilla
|$6.99
Housemade garlic hummus, baby spinach, roasted red peppers toasted on a sun-dried tomato basil tortilla. Served with side of salsa.
More about Salt 2.0 - Litchfield
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield
26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield
|Housemade Garlic Hummus & Chips
|$4.95
|Mediterranean Hummus Wrap
|$9.95
Spinach, tomato, red onion, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, housemade garlic hummus, vegan creamy balsamic drizzle, spinach wrap. Can be prepared vegan without feta cheese.
|Hummus Quesadilla
|$6.99
Housemade garlic hummus, baby spinach, roasted red peppers toasted on a sun-dried tomato basil tortilla. Served with side of salsa. (VV)