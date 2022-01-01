Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Little Rock

Go
Little Rock restaurants
Toast

Little Rock restaurants that serve egg rolls

Chi's Asian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Chi's Asian Cafe

3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 3.8 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shanghai Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
More about Chi's Asian Cafe
Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Roll Pork$5.00
More about Sushi Cafe
TOPDOG image

 

TOPDOG

308 Main St., Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$12.00
ribeye steak thinly sliced sauteed onions and peppers,
melted cheeses served w/ siracha ranch
More about TOPDOG
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$7.45
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Egg Rolls image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Rolls$7.95
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Chi's Chinese Cuisine image

 

Chi's Chinese Cuisine

17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

Avg 3.3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
More about Chi's Chinese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Rock

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chicken Fried Rice

Teriyaki Chicken

Avocado Toast

Chicken Teriyaki

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Kung Pao Chicken

Map

More near Little Rock to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston