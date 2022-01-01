Egg rolls in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve egg rolls
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Chi's Asian Cafe
3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
|Shanghai Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.00
TOPDOG
308 Main St., Little Rock
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$12.00
ribeye steak thinly sliced sauteed onions and peppers,
melted cheeses served w/ siracha ranch
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Egg Rolls
|$7.45
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Egg Rolls
|$7.95
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.