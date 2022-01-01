Tacos in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve tacos
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Taco Tuesday Plate
|$6.44
TOPDOG
308 Main St., Little Rock
|Main Street Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
chopped grilled chicken topped w/ pico
on a soft flour tortilla
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe West
11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock
|Tacos w/Shrimp
|$14.00
RCK TACO
1515 West 7th Street, Little Rock
|Rise-N-Shine Tacos
|$6.44
|Natural State Taco Salad
|$7.44
|RCK Chicken Tacos (2)
|$7.44
Rock City Family
1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK
|3 Taco Smoked Meats Pork - Chicken- Brisket
|$9.44
|TACO PLATE TUESDAY
|$6.44
|Taco Tuesday Plate
|$7.44
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
306 Main Street, Little Rock
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Fried Crawfish Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Taco
|$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo