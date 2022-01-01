Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve tacos

Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Tuesday Plate$6.44
More about Rock City Kitchen
TOPDOG image

 

TOPDOG

308 Main St., Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main Street Chicken Tacos$10.00
chopped grilled chicken topped w/ pico
on a soft flour tortilla
More about TOPDOG
Sushi Cafe West image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe West

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos w/Shrimp$14.00
More about Sushi Cafe West
RCK TACO image

 

RCK TACO

1515 West 7th Street, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rise-N-Shine Tacos$6.44
Natural State Taco Salad$7.44
RCK Chicken Tacos (2)$7.44
More about RCK TACO
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Taco Smoked Meats Pork - Chicken- Brisket$9.44
TACO PLATE TUESDAY$6.44
Taco Tuesday Plate$7.44
More about Rock City Family
Soul Fish Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

306 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Fried Crawfish Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Chicken Taco$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe
3-Taco Plate image

TACOS

The Fold

3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.1 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2-Taco Plate
choose two
3-Taco Plate
choose three and a side
Kid 2-Taco$7.00
flour tortilla, colby jack cheese, choice of protein
More about The Fold

