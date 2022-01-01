Littlebird
We are a full service restaurant & bar in Grand Rapid's bustling downtown area.
95 Monroe Center NW
Location
95 Monroe Center NW
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled
Come in and enjoy!
Beacon - Grand Rapids
We specialize in bringing Coastal Fare to Grand Rapids! Come in and try our amazing dishes.
CPE - Banquet
Come in and enjoy!
MeXo
Prehispanic-influenced modern Mexican cuisine featuring Chef's authentic regional cuisine, craft margaritas, and extensive tequila and mezcal selections.