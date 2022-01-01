Go
Toast

Terra Bagel GR Downtown

Come in and enjoy!

40 Pearl St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pastrami$10.00
Pastrami. Scrambled Egg. Pimento Schmear. Pickles. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Pumpernickel!
Bagel with Schmear$3.50
Choose One Bagel and A Choice of Schmear.
Vanilla Latte$4.65
A latte with our house made vanilla syrup Can be hot or iced.
Turkey$8.50
Turkey. Chive Schmear. Avocado. Micro Greens. Cheddar. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Multigrain!
Bagel$2.00
Choose One Bagel.
Lox$12.00
Lox. Chive Schmear. Caper. Red Onion. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Plain!
Drip Coffee$2.50
Our batch brewed coffee. Choose from Light Roast, Dark Roast, or our Terra Signature Blend.
Schmear Half Pound$4.50
A Half Pound of Schmear.
B. E. C.$7.75
Scrambled Egg. Bacon. Cheddar. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Plain!
Bakers Dozen$18.00
Choose Thirteen Bagels.
See full menu

Location

40 Pearl St NW

Grand rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ambiance GR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SpeakEZ Lounge

No reviews yet

Order some comfort food and cozy up!

K-ROK

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

No reviews yet

The newest location in the Uccello’s Hospitality Group collection, Uccello’s Downtown sits in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids on Monroe Center.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston