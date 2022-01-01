Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Lockport
/
Lockport
/
Cookies
Lockport restaurants that serve cookies
SANDWICHES
Craft Coffee House
6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport
Avg 4.8
(176 reviews)
Sweet & Salty Cookie Latte
Salted Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk
More about Craft Coffee House
Sunny's Drive-In
5780 S Transit road, Lockport
No reviews yet
Cookie
$1.49
More about Sunny's Drive-In
Browse other tasty dishes in Lockport
Cobb Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Bologna Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Reuben
Tacos
Waffles
More near Lockport to explore
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Medina
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1368 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(865 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston