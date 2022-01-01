Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lockport

Go
Lockport restaurants
Toast

Lockport restaurants that serve cookies

Craft Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Craft Coffee House

6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport

Avg 4.8 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet & Salty Cookie Latte
Salted Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk
More about Craft Coffee House
Sunny's Drive-In image

 

Sunny's Drive-In

5780 S Transit road, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.49
More about Sunny's Drive-In

Browse other tasty dishes in Lockport

Cobb Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Bologna Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Tacos

Waffles

Map

More near Lockport to explore

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (865 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston