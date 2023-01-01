Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Cafe Niko

3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115, Los Alamitos

BBQ Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.75
chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, Fritos, tortilla wrap
Chicken Cesar Wrap$9.75
chicken, lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Cesar dressing, tortilla wrap
Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd

10895 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos

CHICKEN KABAB WRAP$11.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast with garlic sauce, pickles, and sumac
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$11.00
Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.
