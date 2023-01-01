Chicken wraps in Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Cafe Niko
3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115, Los Alamitos
|BBQ Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$9.75
chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, Fritos, tortilla wrap
|Chicken Cesar Wrap
|$9.75
chicken, lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Cesar dressing, tortilla wrap
Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd
10895 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos
|CHICKEN KABAB WRAP
|$11.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast with garlic sauce, pickles, and sumac
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
|$11.00
Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.