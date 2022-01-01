Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve cake

PASTRY

Manresa Bread

271 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Polenta Blueberry Cake (GF)$6.00
Ingredients: Yogurt, Sugar, Eggs, Rice Flour, Oat Flour, Baking Powder, Salt , corn meal, corn starch, lemon zest, Vanilla extract, Oil, vanilla paste and blueberries
Allergens: eggs and dairy
Carrot Cake Muffin (GF)$5.00
Organic rice flour, organic oat flour, eggs, sugar, canola oil, baking soda, powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, salt, carrots and walnuts
More about Manresa Bread
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PECAN RUM CAKE$10.00
Rum caramel glaze, vanilla bean gelato, powdered sugar
More about ASA Restaurant

