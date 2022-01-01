Katsu curry in Little Tokyo

Toast

Little Tokyo restaurants that serve katsu curry

Chicken Katsu Curry Rice image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Champion's Curry - Los Angeles

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice$14.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free
*no msg
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*nut-free.
More about Champion's Curry - Los Angeles

