Chili in Pico-Robertson

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Homemade Turkey Chili
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chili Fries
|$9.00
All-beef chili and crispy fries. A true classic.
|Chili "Cheese" Fries
|$10.50
A plate of our shoestring fries loaded with all-beef chili and "cheesy" sauce.
|All-Beef Chili
Classic all-beef chili